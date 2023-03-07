Multiple Blessings: Support for Parents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple births are much more common today than they were in the past. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the twin birth rate has increased by over 75% since 1980, and triplet and quadruplet births have increased at an even higher rate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the latest data recorded in 2021 shows there were more than 114,000 twin births in the U.S and 2900 triplets born that same year.

While we may not all know what it’s like to have multiple children of the exact same age, we can probably imagine it has good moments and its challenging ones and we’re lucky to have a great support group in our region. Members of Multiple Blessings Mankato Kiersten and Bri joined Kelsey and Rob to talk more about the group.

