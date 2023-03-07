New Ulm community remembers Bob Beussman

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -<Bob Beussman served New Ulm as its mayor for 11 years, and the city learned on Monday that Beussman had passed away at age 77.

Beussman was an active member of the New Ulm community, being a longtime member of New Ulm’s Concord Singers and supporting the Miss New Ulm organization.

New Ulm’s current mayor Kathleen Backer said that Beussman was a shining light of a personality, and left some big shoes to fill upon leaving the mayoral office.

“What I learned about Bob is he was genuine, he was so excited about New Ulm and its heritage, and willing to do whatever he could to make things go,” said Backer.

One of Beussman’s biggest pushes while mayor was the expansive Highway 14 project.

That project began in the spring of last year, and will wrap up this coming fall.

Those who worked with Beussman say that his passion for that project showed his commitment to the community and bettering New Ulm in any way that he could, and will stand as a lasting legacy to his work in the community.

“The amount of effort and time and energy he put into being in that partnership and helping get it to where it is now, every time I’m going to be driving it, it will make me think of him and what he did to help get that project through,” said New Ulm City Manager Chris Dalton.

Beussman will be fondly remembered by the community for his efforts, and those close to him say that his legacy spreads to every corner of the New Ulm community.

“You can’t mention his name without someone knowing who he is. Just that ultimate cheerleader, which I always appreciated as him being the mayor,” said Dalton.

