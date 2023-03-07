Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm community remembers Bob Beussman

The New Ulm community is mourning the loss of former mayor Bob Beussman.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -<Bob Beussman served New Ulm as its mayor for 11 years, and the city learned on Monday that Beussman had passed away at age 77.

Beussman was an active member of the New Ulm community, being a longtime member of New Ulm’s Concord Singers and supporting the Miss New Ulm organization.

New Ulm’s current mayor Kathleen Backer said that Beussman was a shining light of a personality, and left some big shoes to fill upon leaving the mayoral office.

“What I learned about Bob is he was genuine, he was so excited about New Ulm and its heritage, and willing to do whatever he could to make things go,” said Backer.

One of Beussman’s biggest pushes while mayor was the expansive Highway 14 project.

That project began in the spring of last year, and will wrap up this coming fall.

Those who worked with Beussman say that his passion for that project showed his commitment to the community and bettering New Ulm in any way that he could, and will stand as a lasting legacy to his work in the community.

“The amount of effort and time and energy he put into being in that partnership and helping get it to where it is now, every time I’m going to be driving it, it will make me think of him and what he did to help get that project through,” said New Ulm City Manager Chris Dalton.

Beussman will be fondly remembered by the community for his efforts, and those close to him say that his legacy spreads to every corner of the New Ulm community.

“You can’t mention his name without someone knowing who he is. Just that ultimate cheerleader, which I always appreciated as him being the mayor,” said Dalton.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Genesis Classical Academy, in Winnebago, MN, is hosting its Spring Fling event on Sat., Apr. 1,...
Genesis Classical Academy announces Spring Fling event
Northern News Now's stations turn 69.
Northern News Now’s stations celebrate 69 years on air with a look back at the childrens’ shows of old
St. Peter was named as a Smart Energy Provider by the American Public Power Association for...
City of St. Peter celebrates being named a ‘Smart Energy Provider’
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be holding a virtual press conference today to bring more...
Sen. Klobuchar to lead virtual conference on rare diseases