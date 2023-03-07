WINTER STORM WATCH: Light snow Wednesday to become heavier Thursday

A winter storm watch will be in effect starting early Thursday afternoon as snow increasing from light snow to more moderate snowfall heading into Friday.

Snow will move in Wednesday morning but will remain on the light side with only about an inch or two expected across the area by Thursday morning. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. This may lead to some reduced visibility due to blowing snow at times. Thankfully, it won’t be nearly as hazardous as the historic winter storm that moved through the area 2 weeks ago. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours which means most of the snow will melt rather quickly before temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is the day to watch as the light snow will become more moderate to heavy at times, which is why a winter storm watch will go into effect at 12 pm Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-30s. While this means some might melt rather quickly before temperatures drop, it also means we are looking at very wet and heavy snow, also known as “heart attack snow”. This means if/when you have to shovel snow throughout Thursday and/or Friday morning, you will want to make sure you want to lift with your knees and not your back. You will also want to take breaks and help your elderly neighbors as this will be extremely hard to push/move out of the way. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-30s in the early afternoon hours before gradually dropping into the mid-20s by Friday morning. Snow will continue into Friday morning leaving behind a range of 4 to 7 inches possible.

Snow is expected to wrap up through the mid-morning hours on Friday leaving behind a range of 6 to 9 inches possible across the southern Minnesota and northern Iowa areas. After snow wraps up, we may continue to see scattered flurries on and off across the area throughout the remainder of the day with cloudy skies and highs hovering in the low-30s. Friday night will continue with cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-20s.

The snow is not done there as there is more expected to return by Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with a breeze continuing up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Some reduced visibility is possible due to blowing snow at times. Temperatures will slowly dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning as snow continues overnight.

Snow is expected to wrap up through the morning hours on Sunday before temperatures slowly rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours. As of right now, we could see another couple inches of snow possible but with it still several days away, totals may fluctuate too much to pinpoint a good range of what we could potentially see across the area. Sunday night will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures dipping into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain on the cloudy side with flurries possible as temperatures hover in the low-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible at times. Monday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we may finally get to see some sun in the area with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Active weather is looking to return to the area throughout Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Temperatures are going to hover in the low to mid-30s across the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. As of right now, we are looking at a rain/snow mix through the daytime hours as temperatures are on the warmer side with a transition into snow by the evening and overnight hours on both Wednesday and Thursday. The rain/snow mix to snow transition will continue into next Friday.

