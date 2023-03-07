WINTER STORM WATCH: Multiple systems will bring snow this week

Get ready for a wild week of weather! We are tracking three systems that each have the potential to bring snow from now through the weekend. The first system will bring light snow from late tonight through Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will be light with less than an inch of snow expected across our region. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for our second (and most significant) system of the week. Snow will develop by late Thursday morning and continue through Thursday night and into Friday morning. This system could bring 6 or more inches of snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Strong wind gusts will also be a factor, creating blowing snow that will reduce visibility and make travel even more difficult. A third system will bring even more snow on Saturday and Sunday. We’re still several days away from this one, but as of right now it looks as though this system will have the potential to produce at least a couple of inches of snow which is certainly enough to make roads slippery and create travel disruptions. Stay tuned for the very latest. The KEYC Weather Team will be watching all of this very closely and will have updates as things develop.

