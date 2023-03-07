Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

WINTER STORM WATCH: Multiple systems will bring snow this week

Watches, Warnings and Advisories | 3/7/2023 at 1:55pm
Watches, Warnings and Advisories | 3/7/2023 at 1:55pm(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for a wild week of weather! We are tracking three systems that each have the potential to bring snow from now through the weekend. The first system will bring light snow from late tonight through Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will be light with less than an inch of snow expected across our region. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for our second (and most significant) system of the week. Snow will develop by late Thursday morning and continue through Thursday night and into Friday morning. This system could bring 6 or more inches of snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Strong wind gusts will also be a factor, creating blowing snow that will reduce visibility and make travel even more difficult. A third system will bring even more snow on Saturday and Sunday. We’re still several days away from this one, but as of right now it looks as though this system will have the potential to produce at least a couple of inches of snow which is certainly enough to make roads slippery and create travel disruptions. Stay tuned for the very latest. The KEYC Weather Team will be watching all of this very closely and will have updates as things develop.

Here are the latest Watches, Warnings and Advisories

Latest

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Winter weather returns with light snow becoming heavier by the end of the week.
WINTER STORM WATCH: Light snow Wednesday to become heavier Thursday
Winter weather returns with light snow becoming heavier by the end of the week.
KEYC News Now This Morning Update 3-7-2023 - clipped version
KEYC Weather
A snowy week ahead
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather