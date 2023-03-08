Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide

An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing...
An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.(WVVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.

Four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crewmembers were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

CSX said an unoccupied locomotive was partially in the waterway where an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled, officials said. Environmental teams were deploying containment measures.

The derailment occurred in a remote area just south of Sandstone inside the New River National Park and Preserve, according to a statement from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. Several state agencies are monitoring the situation and said public water systems downstream have been notified and are monitoring for any potential public health impacts.

No hazardous materials were being transported and there was no danger to the public, CSX said.

The company said employee and community safety was a top priority as it sends teams to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

FILE - Dominion Power's coal-fired power plant at Dutch Gap along the James River is shown on...
EPA proposes stricter limits on coal plant water pollution
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Jim Miller passes away at 74 years old.
Dakota 38+2 memorial ride creator dies at 74 years old
Jim Miller
James Fidele, 37, has been arrested following his child's death after being left in a vehicle.
2-year-old dies after father leaves toddler in vehicle for hours, police say