Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth County Veterans Service officer testifies in congress

FILE -- Michael Mclaughlin, a Blue Earth County Veterans Service officer, will be advocating...
FILE -- Michael Mclaughlin, a Blue Earth County Veterans Service officer, will be advocating for improved federal support and communication for county and local governmental veterans services.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth County Veterans Service officer is in Washington D.C. testifying before Congress today.

Michael Mclaughlin is the appointed Legislative Director for the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

He spoke in front of a joint hearing before the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs.

Mclaughlin will be advocating for improved federal support and communication for county and local governmental veterans services.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
DEED says mineral fuel and oil, electrical equipment and cereal products contributed the most...
DEED: Exports up from 16% from 2021
Joined by community leaders, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order which will allow...
Gov. Walz orders gender-affirming healthcare protections
The YMCA Mankato is asking kids to get ready for what it’s calling the “Biggest Youth Social...
Mankato YMCA hosting the ‘Biggest Youth Social Yet!’