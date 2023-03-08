Blue Earth County Veterans Service officer testifies in congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth County Veterans Service officer is in Washington D.C. testifying before Congress today.

Michael Mclaughlin is the appointed Legislative Director for the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

He spoke in front of a joint hearing before the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs.

Mclaughlin will be advocating for improved federal support and communication for county and local governmental veterans services.

