DEED: Exports up from 16% from 2021

DEED says mineral fuel and oil, electrical equipment and cereal products contributed the most to Minnesota’s gains in 2022.(Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s exports reach a record-high level according to a new report.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the state had $27 billion-worth of exports in 2022 -- a 16% increase from the previous year.

North American exports drove the growth in 2022 with a 30% increase from 2021.

DEED says mineral fuel and oil, electrical equipment and cereal products contributed the most to Minnesota’s gains in 2022.

