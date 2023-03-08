DEED: Exports up from 16% from 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s exports reach a record-high level according to a new report.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the state had $27 billion-worth of exports in 2022 -- a 16% increase from the previous year.

North American exports drove the growth in 2022 with a 30% increase from 2021.

DEED says mineral fuel and oil, electrical equipment and cereal products contributed the most to Minnesota’s gains in 2022.

