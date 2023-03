MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars boys basketball team won their section quarterfinal matchup against St. Peter 78-46 Tuesday night at home.

The Cougars will face crosstown rival Mankato West in the semifinals Saturday at Gustavus. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

