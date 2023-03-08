Your Photos
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

