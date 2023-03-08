Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree

The girl was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour, according to authorities in Indiana.

Fire officials said the girl had climbed up the tree, and rescue teams had to use a rope system to safely get her down.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot, which was pretty impressive,” Lt. Ryan Bosker said.

Bosker said she was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.

“She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down,” Bosker said.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fire officials said she was alert the whole time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
DEED says mineral fuel and oil, electrical equipment and cereal products contributed the most...
DEED: Exports up from 16% from 2021
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Federal Trade Commission probes Twitter data practices after Elon Musk’s layoffs
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations