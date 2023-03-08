Gov. Walz orders gender-affirming healthcare protections

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Gov. Walz signed protections for Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community into law.

Joined by community leaders, the governor signed an executive order which will allow Minnesotans to seek and receive gender-affirming health care.

The executive order is one of several pieces of legislation the DFL-controlled government aiming to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Late last month, the Minnesota House passed a bill to ban “conversion therapy” in the state -- a practice which has been associated with “severe psychological distress” according to a 2019 JAMA Psychology study.

Gov. Walz issued restrictions on conversion therapy for minors in 2021 through an executive order.

