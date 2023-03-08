Your Photos
Gov. Walz orders gender-affirming healthcare protections

Joined by community leaders, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order which will allow...
Joined by community leaders, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order which will allow Minnesotans to seek and receive gender-affirming health care.(Getty Images & Virginia Mercury)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Gov. Walz signed protections for Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community into law.

Joined by community leaders, the governor signed an executive order which will allow Minnesotans to seek and receive gender-affirming health care.

The executive order is one of several pieces of legislation the DFL-controlled government aiming to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Late last month, the Minnesota House passed a bill to ban “conversion therapy” in the state -- a practice which has been associated with “severe psychological distress” according to a 2019 JAMA Psychology study.

Gov. Walz issued restrictions on conversion therapy for minors in 2021 through an executive order.

