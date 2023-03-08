Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Your Photos
Weather alerts | 3/8/2023 at 2:25pm(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We are tracking a winter storm system that has the potential to bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thursday and Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow will develop from southwest to northeast on Thursday morning, with the heaviest snow falling Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Snow will end from west to east Friday morning. The wind won’t be extreme, but gusts from 20 to 30 mph could create areas of blowing snow at times on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. After a brief break on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, an Alberta clipper will move across the region, bringing another chance of measurable snow late on Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with areas of light snow and freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation will be minor, but roads and surfaces will likely be slippery at times. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s this afternoon. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered light snow developing after midnight.

Our next system will move in on Thursday with light snow developing in the morning. Snow will become heavier throughout the afternoon and continue into Thursday night. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 30s on Thursday, so there could be some drizzle or rain mixed with the snow at times. Four to eight inches of snow is possible with heavier amounts further south. The Mankato area is more likely to be somewhere in the 3 to 6 inch range by the time the snow ends late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy but dry from Friday afternoon through Friday night into Saturday morning. Our next system, an Alberta clipper, will move across the region on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night into Sunday, bringing another round of accumulating snow. We are still several days away from this one, but as of now, it looks as though at least 2 to 4 inches of snow is a possibility. Stay tuned for updates on both systems. The Weather Team will be tracking them and will have updates as they develop.

The latest Watches, Warnings and Advisories:

Latest

