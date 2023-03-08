Mankato YMCA hosting the ‘Biggest Youth Social Yet!’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YMCA Mankato is asking kids to get ready for what it’s calling the “Biggest Youth Social Yet!”

The organization will be hosting the youth event on Mar. 18, from 7-9:30 p.m.

The social is open to members and non-members in grades 2-5.

The cost for admission is $15.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for youth to safely come together as they enjoy structured activities.

