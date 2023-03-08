Your Photos
Mankato YMCA hosting the ‘Biggest Youth Social Yet!’

The YMCA Mankato is asking kids to get ready for what it's calling the "Biggest Youth Social Yet!"
The YMCA Mankato is asking kids to get ready for what it’s calling the “Biggest Youth Social Yet!”(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YMCA Mankato is asking kids to get ready for what it’s calling the “Biggest Youth Social Yet!”

The organization will be hosting the youth event on Mar. 18, from 7-9:30 p.m.

The social is open to members and non-members in grades 2-5.

The cost for admission is $15.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for youth to safely come together as they enjoy structured activities.

