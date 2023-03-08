Mankato YMCA hosting the ‘Biggest Youth Social Yet!’
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YMCA Mankato is asking kids to get ready for what it’s calling the “Biggest Youth Social Yet!”
The organization will be hosting the youth event on Mar. 18, from 7-9:30 p.m.
The social is open to members and non-members in grades 2-5.
The cost for admission is $15.
The event aims to provide an opportunity for youth to safely come together as they enjoy structured activities.
