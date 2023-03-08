Muscle memories: Recovering what’s been lost

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yes, everyone knows: practice makes perfect! However, people are weaker at the end of a workout than when they first started, but through active recovery and sleep, a body can repair damaged tissue and actually come out ahead! Kelsey and guest-host, KEYC News Now’s own Sports Director Rob Clark, learned about some handy tools that can be helpful to the recovery process, when TJ Jeanetta from River Valley Running visited the studio!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.