Muscle memories: Recovering what’s been lost

River Valley Running stopped by the Kato Living studio to talk about muscle recovery
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yes, everyone knows: practice makes perfect! However, people are weaker at the end of a workout than when they first started, but through active recovery and sleep, a body can repair damaged tissue and actually come out ahead! Kelsey and guest-host, KEYC News Now’s own Sports Director Rob Clark, learned about some handy tools that can be helpful to the recovery process, when TJ Jeanetta from River Valley Running visited the studio!

