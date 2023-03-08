Sentencing date set for Cedar Rapids man who admitted to killing his parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A sentencing date has been set for June 5 for the Cedar Rapids man who admitted to killing his parents two years ago.

Ethan Orton pleaded guilty just hours before he was set to go to trial on two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents.

Investigators said he fatally stabbed his father, Casey Orton and mother, Misty Scott-Slade in October 2021. He told police he killed his parents to take control of his life.

In Iowa, first degree murder holds a mandatory life sentence without the chance of parole.

However, because Orton was 17-years-old at the time of the killings, it’s unclear if he’ll have a chance for parole or not.

