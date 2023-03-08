WINTER STORM WATCH: Several systems to bring rounds of snow to the area

Several rounds of snow will move through the area starting today. Snow will start off rather light and spotty before becoming more consistent and moderate through Thursday as the winter storm watch goes into effect.

Today will start with cloudy skies and spotty flurries to very light snow around the area. Snow will remain light through the day today despite temperatures hovering in the mid-30s with winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Snow will become very spotty once again tonight with mainly flurries around the area overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning. Snow totals will range from a dusting up to 2 inches possible.

Thursday will be the day we see the heavier snow and higher totals expected. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the day as snow becomes more moderate. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 9 am and remain in effect through early Friday morning. Snow will be very light and spotty through the early morning hours before becoming more widespread, consistent and moderate by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will be on the stronger side, ranging up to 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph at times. This may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Also, due to temperatures on the warmer side, we will be dealing with very wet and heavy snow, also known as “heart attack” snow. It is very important to make sure you are shoveling properly, lifting with your knees and not your back. It is also important to help those who may be on the elderly or disabled side as this snow will be very heavy for them to lift and/or push out of the way. Snow will gradually lighten up through the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning. New snot totals will range between 3 and 7 inches. This means we are looking at a grand total for Wednesday and Thursday to range between 4 and 8 inches across the area.

The winter storm watch is set to expire at 6 am Friday morning. Friday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for some morning flurries possible. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the afternoon hours with pockets of sunshine possible and winds up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will continue with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies as more snow moves into the area. Snow showers will be prominent throughout the day as temperatures hover in the low-30s with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph. Snow will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

We may continue to see some light, lingering snow through Sunday morning before snow chances fizzle out as temperatures rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday afternoon will be on the quiet side despite a breeze in the area. Skies will be on the cloudy side to start the week off before partly cloudy skies take over by Tuesday. This means we are looking at sunshine finally in the area by Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies will stick around through Wednesday afternoon before cloudy skies return Wednesday night. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s both Monday and Tuesday before rising into the mid-30s by Wednesday afternoon. Winds through the start of the week will be breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times.

Things will start to change once again come Wednesday night into the overnight hours as another system moves through the area. This system may bring a light rain/snow mix to the area late Wednesday night before temperatures dip below 32 degrees. Once temperatures dip below 32 degrees late Wednesday night, we will see the light rain/snow mix transition into snow overnight as temperatures continue to dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the cloudy side with snow showers possible. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the afternoon hours with a breeze sticking around up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow will likely wrap up late Thursday night as temperatures slowly dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday of next week will start off mostly cloudy with lingering flurries possible in the morning hours before skies become partly cloudy by the late afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times while temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-20s overnight into Saturday morning.

