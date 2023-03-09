Arrest made in Madelia mobile home stabbing

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The man accused of stabbing another man in Madelia on Monday faces Attempted murder charges in Watonwan County.

David Reyna, 69, is being held in the Watonwan County jail following his arrest earlier this week.

Madelia police and Watonwan County deputies responded just after noon to a report of a stabbing at a mobile home on 5th St. N. West.

Officers discovered a man with multiple stab wounds to his arm and chest. He was taken to Madelia Health and later to a hospital in Rochester. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Reyna was located in South Bend Township and arrested.

