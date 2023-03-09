Blue Earth County invite public to open house for County Road 5

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is inviting the public to an open house for County Road 5.

Blue Earth County will be hosting the open house on Thurs., Mar. 16, from 4-6 p.m. get the public’s feedback about the future of County Road 5 (Third Ave.)

The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO) is leading a collaborative effort among area government agencies and stakeholders to develop a corridor study that establishes what the future might look like for Cty. Rd. 5 (Third Ave.), from Riverfront Dr. in Mankato to the north Blue Earth County line.

The 4.8-mile corridor travels through variable land uses including urban, rural residential and agricultural uses.

The main goal of the study is to find road alternatives for the corridor that improves safety, manages access, improves freight movement, incorporates bicycle and pedestrian needs, and manages congestion into the future.

The open house will be held at the 49ers Hall at 308 Lundin Blvd. in Mankato.

The public is urged to attend to learn more about the study and provide feedback on roadway alternatives.

Those who are unable to attend the public open house meeting they are invited to learn more the Corridor Study and take an online survey on the project website.

