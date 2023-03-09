Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth County invite public to open house for County Road 5

Blue Earth County will be hosting the open house on Thurs., Mar. 16, from 4-6 p.m. get the...
Blue Earth County will be hosting the open house on Thurs., Mar. 16, from 4-6 p.m. get the public’s feedback about the future of County Road 5 (Third Ave.)(Blue Earth County)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is inviting the public to an open house for County Road 5.

Blue Earth County will be hosting the open house on Thurs., Mar. 16, from 4-6 p.m. get the public’s feedback about the future of County Road 5 (Third Ave.)  

The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO) is leading a collaborative effort among area government agencies and stakeholders to develop a corridor study that establishes what the future might look like for Cty. Rd. 5 (Third Ave.), from Riverfront Dr. in Mankato to the north Blue Earth County line.  

The 4.8-mile corridor travels through variable land uses including urban, rural residential and agricultural uses.

The main goal of the study is to find road alternatives for the corridor that improves safety, manages access, improves freight movement, incorporates bicycle and pedestrian needs, and manages congestion into the future.

The open house will be held at the 49ers Hall at 308 Lundin Blvd. in Mankato. 

The public is urged to attend to learn more about the study and provide feedback on roadway alternatives.  

Those who are unable to attend the public open house meeting they are invited to learn more the Corridor Study and take an online survey on the project website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

A portion of Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. -to 3:30 p.m. on Mon.,...
Temporary closure of Civic Center Plaza scheduled
It was a surprise for Michelle Ellingworth, a third grade teacher at Loyola Catholic School,...
Golden Apple Award-winning teacher: Michelle Ellingworth
The group of students will be tapping silver maple trees for wildlife ecology in their school...
Mankato East students get ready for wildlife ecology project
First Step has worked with parents and families to address social factors that impact health --...
First Steps program marks 10 years of services