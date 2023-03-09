Minnesota DEED: 14,100 jobs added in January

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota sees strong numbers in its latest jobs report.

January numbers were released this morning, showing 14,100 jobs added, which is up 0.5% on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the unemployment rate remained stable at 2.9%, lower than the national rate which sits at 3.4%.

DEED adds that Minnesota’s labor force participation rate also remained the same as the previous report at 68.1%.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.