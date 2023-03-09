Your Photos
Minnesota DEED: 14,100 jobs added in January

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota sees strong numbers in its latest jobs report.

January numbers were released this morning, showing 14,100 jobs added, which is up 0.5% on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the unemployment rate remained stable at 2.9%, lower than the national rate which sits at 3.4%.

DEED adds that Minnesota’s labor force participation rate also remained the same as the previous report at 68.1%.

