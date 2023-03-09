Your Photos
Denco Lighting: Providing brilliant home improvement ideas

Denco Lighting can be located at 626 North Riverfront Drive in Mankato.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While Mankato is only a day away from the big Home Show, Kato Living continues its mission, this week, to bring viewers some ideas to spice up their homes. Kelsey and Lisa visited with Linnea Ortley-Yetter from Denco Lighting -- a local business that’s helping folks look on the bright-side, when it comes to home improvements.

