First Steps program marks 10 years of services

First Step has worked with parents and families to address social factors that impact health --...
First Step has worked with parents and families to address social factors that impact health -- including mental health, poverty and unemployment -- for 10 years.(First Steps)
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The First Step Program celebrated 10 years of serving children and families in our region.

The program is a collaborative effort between Blue Earth County, Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Clinic Foundation to help connect new and expecting parents to free or low-cost services and resources.

First Step works with parents and families to address social factors that impact health -- including mental health, poverty and unemployment.

Since it’s inception, First Step has impacted more than 5,000 people in the region, made more than 1,500 referrals and partnered with 20 different counties and over 50 different community organizations.

In a recent survey, 100% of respondents said they feel First Steps has a high level of impact on its patients.

