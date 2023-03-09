Golden Apple Award-winning teacher: Michelle Ellingworth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a surprise for Michelle Ellingworth, a third grade teacher at Loyola Catholic School, when she learned that she’s KEYC New’s Now’s latest Golden Apple Award recipient.

“There are many teachers who go above and beyond,” said Ellingworth “I think that’s the profession, that you know calls for that, And so, you know, you just try to do what’s best for students.”

Parents and staff say she creates a learning environment like no other.

“She makes personal connections with the students,” said Loyola Catholic School’s Preschool-Fifth Grade Principal, Shannon Campbell. “She helps them find joy in reading and she just helps foster their creativity in their writing and she’s just we’re blessed to have her here.”

Claudia Roesler, the head of Loyola Catholic School, also showered praised upon Ellingworth.

“[She’s] an incredible teacher and her personality is so warm and inviting,” said Roesler. “You can see that with her students and with the other teachers and staff at the school and with the parents.”

Campbell described Ellingworth’s classroom as a place where students can show their strengths, and overcome any challenges.

“[You] try your best to meet kids where they are and to help them in any way that they need help,” said Ellingworth. “And so, yeah, that’s kind of what I try to come every day to work for and think about.”

Ellingworth has been teaching for 21 years, yet she says every day is a clean slate.

Congratulations to Michelle Ellingworth this week’s Golden Apple Award recipient.

