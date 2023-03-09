Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

High school female athlete scolded for wearing sports bra while boys practiced shirtless, ACLU says

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas got involved, sending a letter to the Spring Branch...
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas got involved, sending a letter to the Spring Branch Independent School District, saying the student was subject to a discriminatory gendered dress code and other gender inequities at Spring Woods High.(kazatin/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A high school student in Houston is at the center of a debate about dress code for student athletes, saying she was reprimanded for wearing just a sports bra in 100-degree heat while male athletes were allowed to be shirtless.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas got involved, sending a letter to the Spring Branch Independent School District, saying the student was subject to a discriminatory gendered dress code and other gender inequities at Spring Woods High.

The student, identified as G.H., is the only Black student athlete on the girls’ cross-country and track teams. According to the ACLU, G.H. was “mistreated and denied opportunities and rewards by school district employees” after she complained about the dress code which required her to wear a shirt over her sports bra while male athletes were allowed to practice shirtless in the heat.

The ACLU said that after G.H. complained about the gender inequity, the school district dismissed her concerns and later denied her an award for being the top runner on the girls’ cross-country team. The ACLU said this award would have been a critical credential for college applications and recruiting, potentially denying G.H. future opportunities.

According to the ACLU, G.H. had the best performance record on the team and was the only student-athlete to have never missed a practice.

“I never thought it would come to this point,” G.H. said in a statement. “I had faith that the people meant to protect us would do so and do right by us. Me stepping forward for my teammates may never benefit me, but it will benefit the next young woman of color that looks like me.”

The ACLU letter warns school district officials that their existing policies and practices “potentially put them in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”

Liza Davis, Skadden Fellow at the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, said the alleged discrimination that G.H. faced is unfortunately all too common for Black girls in schools.

“G.H. bravely challenged unfair discrimination and was roundly punished for it, hurting her academic and athletic career and potentially denying her future opportunities in sports,” Davis said in a statement. “We refuse to stand by while Spring Branch ISD staff mistreat the cross-country team’s only Black athlete because she dared to speak up for herself and her fellow students.”

In a statement from the Spring Branch Independent School District to KHOU, the district denied any discrimination and said it treats students equally and fairly.

“We are aware of the situation with one student at one of our high schools who is dissatisfied with SBISD practices, which are applied to all athletes at that campus. SBISD is currently investigating this matter,” the statement reads.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released from jail after shooting
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Germany: Deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead