Mankato East students get ready for wildlife ecology project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato East High School will be taking part in an exciting project today and tomorrow.

The group of students will be tapping silver maple trees for wildlife ecology in their school forest located on the north side of the track and football field.

The students have been working closely with three to four members of the DNR to visit their classes and assist with the tapping process.

The students are able to conduct the project, thanks to $1,000 Educare grant, which the school used to purchase the necessary supplies to carry out the project.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.