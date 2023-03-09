Your Photos
Mankato East students get ready for wildlife ecology project

By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato East High School will be taking part in an exciting project today and tomorrow.

The group of students will be tapping silver maple trees for wildlife ecology in their school forest located on the north side of the track and football field.

The students have been working closely with three to four members of the DNR to visit their classes and assist with the tapping process.

The students are able to conduct the project, thanks to $1,000 Educare grant, which the school used to purchase the necessary supplies to carry out the project.

