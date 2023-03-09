Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota makes strides to prevent homelessness

FILE -- The “All In” plan is a roadmap to improve shelters, expand housing options, and support...
FILE -- The “All In” plan is a roadmap to improve shelters, expand housing options, and support people in their journey out of homelessness.(KEYC)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) chaired a hearing about a federal strategic plan to prevent homelessness across the nation.

In December, the U.S Interagency Council on Homelessness published a federal, strategic plan called “All In,” with a goal to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2025.

“This is an aggressive goal, but I’m glad that we’re aiming high here,” said Sen. Smith.

The “All In” plan is a roadmap to improve shelters, expand housing options, and support people in their journey out of homelessness.

“I think another thing that we’ve learned is that it takes everybody in the communities that we see really making progress -- in lockstep with what we’re trying to do with Federal resources,” said Jeff Olivet, the Executive Director of U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. “Where we see that alignment, we see things happen.”

The Mankato Salvation Army’s Capt. Andy Wheeler expressed his happiness about the prospect of homelessness numbers shrinking.

“Our team rejoices when we see people who have been homeless -- for months or even years -- and give them a key to a place that they get to call their own,” said Wheeler.

In Mankato, the Salvation Army shelter is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., weekly, with holiday observances, and provides beds, showers, laundry units, and a new occupational therapy painting session.

In February, the City and Connections Ministry announced plans to increase its shelter capacity and hours -- although the project is still in its early planning.

However, the Salvation Army says any news or resource to end homelessness is encouraging.

“We need folks from the government -- statewide, nationwide -- to be willing to let that money trickle down so programs, like ours, won’t have to worry about where the next light bill is going to be paid,” said Wheeler. “We struggled with our Christmas campaign. and I’m looking at numbers, now, and it seems a little dismal. So, we just hope that the folks who can will help those who can’t.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

The group of students will be tapping silver maple trees for wildlife ecology in their school...
Mankato East students get ready for wildlife ecology project
First Step has worked with parents and families to address social factors that impact health --...
First Steps program marks 10 years of services
Snow showers will be prominent with heavy snowfall at times with a winter weather advisory in...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-9-2023 - clipped version
Jerry’s Supper Club’s transforms into Roma’s Italian Eatery in Downtown Owatonna
Jerry’s Supper Club’s transforms into Roma’s Italian Eatery in Downtown Owatonna