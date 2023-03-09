Snow today and tonight, more snow this weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through early Friday morning. Snow will continue to develop and move across the region this afternoon with the heaviest snow falling from mid to late afternoon through this evening. 3 to 5 inches of snow will be possible with slightly higher amounts along and south of I-90 and across far southeastern Minnesota. The Mankato area will likely fall somewhere in the 3 to 4 inch range. Snow covered and slippery roads are likely this afternoon through the Friday morning commute. Conditions will improve throughout the day Friday. We will get a brief break from the snow Friday afternoon and night before our next system rolls in on Saturday. An Alberta clipper will bring snow and strong wind gusts Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday. It’s still a bit early to get specific, but this one could bring 2 to 3 or more inches of snow and blowing snow. Weather-related travel disruptions are likely from Saturday through at least Sunday morning. We will be monitoring both systems closely; stay tuned for updates.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with snow. Temperatures will remain steady in the low to mid 30s. The heaviest snow will fall from mid to late afternoon through this evening. Snow will gradually taper to flurries after midnight. This system continues to trend slightly south, so we have pulled snowfall forecast numbers back just a bit. Around 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible, with slightly heavier amounts along and south of I-90 and across far southeastern Minnesota.

We will get a break from the snow from Friday afternoon through Friday night before our next system moves in. The next one will be a relatively slow-moving Alberta clipper that will bring snow and wind Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday. We are still a few days away from this one, but as of right now it looks as though we’ll get at least 2 to 3 inches of snow. In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts will have the potential to create blowing and drifting snow. Daytime highs will remain around or slightly above freezing, which will help the snow stick and be less prone to blowing and drifting, but there could be some issues with visibility, especially while snow is falling. Weather-related travel disruptions are likely from Saturday through Saturday night and well into Sunday, with conditions improving late Sunday into Sunday evening.

After the weekend system, we will dry out for a few days as temperatures gradually climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by midweek. Long-range models are hinting at another chance of rain and/or snow by late next week. We will have updates on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.