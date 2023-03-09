Temporary closure of Civic Center Plaza scheduled

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those Mankato motorists traveling downtown, next week, alternate routes may be necessary.

A portion of Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. -to 3:30 p.m. on Mon., Mar. 13, and Tues., Mar 14,, for construction work on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The City says that Entertainment Alley and the parking ramp entrance will remain open.

A map of the road closure can be found by clicking here.

