Temporary closure of Civic Center Plaza scheduled
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those Mankato motorists traveling downtown, next week, alternate routes may be necessary.
A portion of Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. -to 3:30 p.m. on Mon., Mar. 13, and Tues., Mar 14,, for construction work on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The City says that Entertainment Alley and the parking ramp entrance will remain open.
A map of the road closure can be found by clicking here.
