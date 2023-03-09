WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snow showers, heavy at times expected today

A winter weather advisory will be in effect through Friday morning due to snow showers, heavy at times expected throughout the day today.

Cloudy skies will linger over the area with the bulk of the snow moving through today. The good news is, most of the area has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory due to less snow totals expected. The bad news is, we are still looking at snow showers, with heavy snow likely at times through the afternoon hours despite the decrease in expected totals. Snow will start off on the lighter side through the mid morning hours before picking up into the early and mid afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s. Due to the warmer temperatures, this will be very wet and heavy snow which will likely lead to reduced visibility at times, especially during the heavier snow showers. Snow showers will gradually fizzle out through the overnight hours with a few lingering flurries possible through Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s. Totals will range from 3 to 5 inches with some areas locally looking at closer to 6 inches possible.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with morning flurries possible. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Friday night will become cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

The next round of snow will move in throughout Saturday, with more snow showers. Snow will continue through the day as temperatures hover in the low-30s across the area. We will also be dealing with windy conditions as winds are projected to range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This means we are expecting areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. Snow showers will continue into the late night and overnight hours before coming to a stop as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and windy. Despite snow no longer falling, areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility are still possible due to winds reaching up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours before dipping into the mid-teens by Monday morning with cloudy skies sticking around overnight.

Monday will remain breezy and cloudy but rather quiet. We may see a flurry or two pop up in the area but nothing worth accumulation. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the mid-20s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip to around 10 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we will finally get to see some sunshine in the area as skies teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still hover in the low-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning.

We may see another low pressure system move through the area through the middle of next week with more wintery weather possible. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s through Wednesday afternoon with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. We are looking at rain moving in through the late afternoon hours before transitioning into a rain/snow mix and light snow overnight as temperatures gradually dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday may start off with some light snow but as temperatures rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours, we may see that light snow transition into a rain/snow mix. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph at times. Temperatures will gradually dip into the low-20s by Friday morning. As temperatures dip into the 20s overnight we will most likely see the rain/snow mix transition into light snow showers by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with light snow possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts between 20 and 25 mph at times. Snow will gradually clear out throughout Friday evening and night as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to remain rather cloudy and breezy. Temperatures are projected to hover in the upper-20s and low-30s through the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the upper-teens and low-20s through the overnight hours.

