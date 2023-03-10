Your Photos
Authorities respond to rollover in Redwood County

By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Redwood County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to a rollover. last night.

Daniel Sargent, 21, was traveling southbound toward Springfield on CSAH 13, when vehicle then began to skid because of icy road conditions.

The vehicle crossed over the northbound lane and entered sideways into a ditch.

The vehicle rolled one and a half times before it came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Both driver and passenger side air bags were deployed.

Sargent was was transported to the ER with no apparent injuries.

