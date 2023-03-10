BLOWING SNOW: Increased winds to bring blowing snow, reduced visibility this weekend

More snow showers are expected to return Saturday along with stronger winds in the area, which will likely lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility throughout the weekend.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with possible flurries. By the afternoon hours, flurry chances will gradually diminish with pockets of sunshine possible as temperatures rise into the low-30s. Winds will be light through the day up to 10 mph before increasing overnight up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. As winds increase overnight, skies will remain cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and winds slowly continuing to increase. More snow showers will move in through the late morning and early afternoon hours and continue through the majority of the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. With the increasing winds, areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility are likely throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Snow is projected to wrap up through the late night/overnight hours heading into Sunday morning with winds continuing to increase and temperatures dipping into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain cloudy with flurries possible and areas of blowing snow with reduced visibility likely. Despite not a lot of snow expected, the strong winds reaching up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph possible will pick up that snow and blow it around the area. this will again lead to areas of reduced visibility. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will remain on the cloudy side with winds dying down to around 15 mph with gusts dying down to around 20 mph overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

The start of next week will be on the quieter side with just a breeze in the area. Monday will remain mostly cloudy through the first half of the day. Skies are expected to gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures rise into the mid-20s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will be partly cloudy and bitter as temperatures dip into the single digits by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds remaining breezy between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Things will start to change throughout Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies sticking around and winds increasing back up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will rise into the upper-30s with some areas hovering in the low-40s despite the cloudy skies. Following this warm up, another system is expected to move through the area with a slim chance for a rain/snow mix late Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Tuesday morning; however, the rain/snow mix should hold off until late Thursday morning/afternoon.

Thursday will be on the cloudy side with temperatures topping out in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. With temperatures hovering in the mid-30s, a rain/snow mix is in the forecast. The rain/snow mix will move in through the late morning/early afternoon hours and continue throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures are projected to dip into the low-20s by Friday morning. As temperatures gradually fall through the late night and overnight hours, the rain/snow mix is projected to transition into snow overnight.

Friday will continue with cloudy skies and light snow through the first half of the day. Winds will continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, this means areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility will be expected as snow continues. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours before snow wraps up through the late afternoon and early evening hours. As snow wraps up, skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to be on the quieter side other than a breeze in the area with a little bit of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures on Saturday will be cooler with highs in the mid-20s despite partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip into the mid-teens by Sunday morning. From there, skies will remain partly cloudy throughout Sunday with a breeze mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

