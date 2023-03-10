Busy winter keeps crews plowing & fixing potholes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public works has not only been dealing with the snow and icy roads but a lot of potholes this year.

Mankato’s Public Works Operations Superintendent, Joe Grabianowski, says one problem has been the snow on the island melts and runs down across the street.

The streets never dry out so they just keep continually freezing at night and warming during the day, creating potholes. Repairs all fall on the to-do list of the public works crew.

“We’re public works. So yes, we’re patching potholes and we’re running the snow plow. So everything from clearing trails to ice rinks to patch and potholes,” said Grabianowski.

Anyone interested in connecting with the City of Mankato about graffiti, potholes, needed road maintenance, a street light issue, or water leak can call 311 or check the 311 Mankato app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.