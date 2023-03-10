Your Photos
Catch the CCHA Semifinals on KEYC Circle

Catch all the action on KEYC Circle channel 12-3 over the air, channel 193 on charter and...
Catch all the action on KEYC Circle channel 12-3 over the air, channel 193 on charter and channel 595 on Midco.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s another exciting Saturday night of men’s Maverick hockey on KEYC Circle!

The Mavericks take on Ferris State in the CCHA semifinals.

Puck drop is 6:07 but tune in for a special pre-game edition of Maverick Insider starting at 5:30 and pre-game show starting at 5:50.

Catch all the action on KEYC Circle channel 12-3 over the air, channel 193 on charter and channel 595 on Midco.

