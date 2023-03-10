Your Photos
Lane, shoulder restrictions on Hwy 19 scheduled

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists that travel on Highway 19 will need to be on the lookout for some upcoming lane and shoulder restrictions.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), drivers should expect some lane and shoulder restrictions on Hwy 19, east of Henderson, on Mar. 16-17, weather permitting,

The restrictions are necessary as crews will be installing barrier gate arms that can be used during potential floods.

MnDOT urges motorists to drive slowly, with caution and watch out for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

