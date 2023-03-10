Mankato residents make the best of the snow to beat the winter blues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The cold, short days, lack of sun, and isolation are so common for Minnesotans during the Winter months.

Mayo Clinic says this can all lead to increased stress, sadness and even depression. Some are ready to leave winter behind while others learn to love it.

”I stay home with my three boys and winter is hard for us because there’s not as much to like, you know, we normally go to parks in Lake to get out.“

”I’ve really embraced it this year. I’ve been really getting cozy at home. It’s soup season so make soups while wearing thick socks. It’s been wonderful.”

Yet doctors at Mayo say some of the negative symptoms are more than just the winter blues. Some people may experience more persistent symptoms which can be known as seasonal affective disorder.

In early spring, some of the most common symptoms are trouble sleeping, anxiety, depression and weight loss. Some ways to prevent it are to eat a nutritious diet, exercise, and make time for loved ones.

”We make sure that we have friends around us and try to do things that we enjoy. so that like we can stay healthy because it can be really hard not seeing the Sun for so long.”

”I am very excited for the summer. I have two little boys. So I am super excited to get back to the park, get outside and do a lot.”

