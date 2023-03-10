Maverick Insider: MSU men’s hockey prepares for CCHA semifinal vs. Ferris State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team opened up the CCHA tournament with two strong wins to sweep Lake Superior State in round one. Next, the top-seeded Mavericks will host sixth-seeded Ferris State on Saturday for a single-elimination semifinal game.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, MSU’s senior forward Ryan Sandelin and head coach Mike Hastings join the program to discuss the tournament thus far as the Mavericks continue their quest for a national championship.

