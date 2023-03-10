Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: MSU men’s hockey prepares for CCHA semifinal vs. Ferris State

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team opened up the CCHA tournament with two strong wins to sweep Lake Superior State in round one. Next, the top-seeded Mavericks will host sixth-seeded Ferris State on Saturday for a single-elimination semifinal game.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, MSU’s senior forward Ryan Sandelin and head coach Mike Hastings join the program to discuss the tournament thus far as the Mavericks continue their quest for a national championship.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger make predictions ahead of MSU's CCHA semifinal game...
Quick Hits: Minnesota State needs hot start to win single-elimination CCHA semifinal game
MSU takes on Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
MSU women’s basketball gears up for NCAA Tournament
MSU women's basketball gears up for NCAA Tournament
Mankato East and St. Peter boys basketball teams play in the section semifinals at Mankato East...
East dominates in win over St. Peter