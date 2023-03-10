Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan to hold roundtable meeting highlighting affordable child care plans

FILE -- Lt. Gov. Flanagan will host a roundtable with community leaders and parents in Fergus...
FILE -- Lt. Gov. Flanagan will host a roundtable with community leaders and parents in Fergus Falls to discuss the Gov. Tim Walz’s plan to make child care more affordable and accessible.(Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (custom credit) | Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan wants to shed some light on some affordable child care plans for families.

Later today, at 11 a.m. Lt. Gov. Flanagan will host a roundtable with community leaders and parents in Fergus Falls to discuss the Gov. Tim Walz’s plan to make child care more affordable and accessible.

This discussion will follow the rollout of Gov. Walz’s One Minnesota Budget, which supports children and families, invests in Minnesota’s economic future, as well as creating future projects that aim to protect Minnesotans’ health and safety.

According to Gov. Walz’s and Lt. Gov. Flanagan’s office, Minnesota has seen the largest tax cut in state history.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Lane, shoulder restrictions on Hwy 19 scheduled
Daniel Sargent, 21, was traveling southbound toward Springfield on CSAH 13, when his vehicle...
Authorities respond to rollover in Redwood County
A campus sign at Minnesota State University, Mankato is pictured Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in...
MSU--Mankato Strategic Partnership Center to host food & Ag. summit
Increased winds mixed with snow showers Saturday will likely lead to areas of blowing snow,...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-10-2023 - clipped version