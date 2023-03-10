Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

More snow this weekend

2-4+ inches possible Saturday & Sunday
KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are tracking yet another system that will bring accumulating snow to much of Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. Snow will start Saturday morning and continue into Saturday night, gradually ending from west to east late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Off and on flurries will continue through Sunday. 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in the Mankato area with higher amounts north and lesser amounts south. Just like our last system, temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30s, which will cause some snow to melt when it hits the ground. It will be a bit breezier with the system. Wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph could create blowing snow, especially while snow is falling. After the system passes, colder air will move in for the start of next week. It won’t last long, though. Temps will climb back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by midweek. Long-range models are hinting that another system could bring more rain and/or snow by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the low 30s. We will remain cloudy tonight with temps falling into the upper 20s by daybreak.

Our next system is an Alberta clipper type system with some atypical characteristics. First, there will be more moisture than there typically is with this type of system. Second, it will move slower than a typical Alberta clipper. This means there will be more snow than we would typically expect from this type of system. Snow will develop Saturday morning and continue into Saturday night with the heavier, steady snow gradually ending from west to east late Saturday night. Light snow showers or flurries will continue through much of the day Sunday. As I mentioned above, overall snow accumulation will be around 2 to 4 inches in the Mankato area with heavier amounts to the north. Willmar and the Twin Cities, even the Glencoe area, could get 4 to 6 inches of snow, with 6 to 10 inches or more possible along and north of I-94. Once again, temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark so there will be quite a bit of melting as snow hits the ground. That could lead to a wide fluctuation in overall snow totals once this thing is done. It will be windier with this system and that could lead to areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility, especially while snow is falling. Everything will gradually wrap up late Sunday with travel conditions improving late Sunday into Monday.

Behind the system, a quick shot of Arctic air will drop highs into the mid to upper 20s on Monday. Temps will come back quickly, however, with some locations climbing into the 40s by midweek.

Our long-range forecast models are suggesting the possibility of another system that could bring areas of rain and snow by late next week. It’s still early; we, we’ll  have updates on that as we get closer.

Latest

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Increased winds mixed with snow showers Saturday will likely lead to areas of blowing snow,...
BLOWING SNOW: Increased winds to bring blowing snow, reduced visibility this weekend
Increased winds mixed with snow showers Saturday will likely lead to areas of blowing snow,...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-10-2023 - clipped version
KEYC Weather
Snow today and tonight, more snow this weekend
Mankato residents make the best of the snow to beat the winter blues
Mankato residents make the best of the snow to beat the winter blues