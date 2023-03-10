More snow this weekend

We are tracking yet another system that will bring accumulating snow to much of Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. Snow will start Saturday morning and continue into Saturday night, gradually ending from west to east late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Off and on flurries will continue through Sunday. 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in the Mankato area with higher amounts north and lesser amounts south. Just like our last system, temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30s, which will cause some snow to melt when it hits the ground. It will be a bit breezier with the system. Wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph could create blowing snow, especially while snow is falling. After the system passes, colder air will move in for the start of next week. It won’t last long, though. Temps will climb back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by midweek. Long-range models are hinting that another system could bring more rain and/or snow by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the low 30s. We will remain cloudy tonight with temps falling into the upper 20s by daybreak.

Our next system is an Alberta clipper type system with some atypical characteristics. First, there will be more moisture than there typically is with this type of system. Second, it will move slower than a typical Alberta clipper. This means there will be more snow than we would typically expect from this type of system. Snow will develop Saturday morning and continue into Saturday night with the heavier, steady snow gradually ending from west to east late Saturday night. Light snow showers or flurries will continue through much of the day Sunday. As I mentioned above, overall snow accumulation will be around 2 to 4 inches in the Mankato area with heavier amounts to the north. Willmar and the Twin Cities, even the Glencoe area, could get 4 to 6 inches of snow, with 6 to 10 inches or more possible along and north of I-94. Once again, temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark so there will be quite a bit of melting as snow hits the ground. That could lead to a wide fluctuation in overall snow totals once this thing is done. It will be windier with this system and that could lead to areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility, especially while snow is falling. Everything will gradually wrap up late Sunday with travel conditions improving late Sunday into Monday.

Behind the system, a quick shot of Arctic air will drop highs into the mid to upper 20s on Monday. Temps will come back quickly, however, with some locations climbing into the 40s by midweek.

Our long-range forecast models are suggesting the possibility of another system that could bring areas of rain and snow by late next week. It’s still early; we, we’ll have updates on that as we get closer.

