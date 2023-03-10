Your Photos
MSU--Mankato Strategic Partnership Center to host food & Ag. summit

The event includes talks about the challenges and successes of the MBFFA and to offer resources for those wanting to start their own journey in the industry.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Later this month, Minnesota State University - Mankato’s Strategic Partnership Center will play host to a food and agriculture summit.

The summit is scheduled to begin Mar. 22 at Sky One Eleven from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will include conversations about the challenges and successes of the Mainstreet Businesses Focused on Food and Agriculture (MBFFA) and to offer resources for those wanting to start their own journey in the industry.

Registration is free, but seats are limited.

