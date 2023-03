MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated Waseca 75-64 to advance in the section 2-AA tournament.

The Knights will get a rematch for a second time against fifth-ranked Maple River. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Monday at Minnesota State University.

