Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rural mental healthcare challenges and solutions

80% of Minnesota counties are dealing with a shortage in mental health professionals and rural behavioral services face a hard hit in this shortage.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the past few years, federal legislation continues to fund and expand rural healthcare across the country. But some legislators, like U.S. Senator Tina Smith, want to aid mental health services in rural areas amid a nationwide provider shortage.

“There’s not enough mental health professionals at a time in which the mental health challenges in rural and outstate Minnesota to have literally never been worse,” said Thad Shunkwiler, Minnesota State University Mankato Associate professor & director Center for Rural Behavioral Health.

80% of Minnesota counties are dealing with a shortage in mental health professionals and rural behavioral services face a hard hit in this shortage.

“Part of this is just increasing demand because I think we are in many ways experiencing a crisis of mental health in our country right now. It was partly caused by the pandemic, But, I think it was there before and partly this is about mental health care providers who’ve been in the field for many years and they’re ready to retire,” said Minnesota Senator Tina Smith.

To combat the crisis, U.S. Senator Tina Smith reintroduced a bipartisan bill to support students in mental health services by providing student loan forgiveness up to $250,000 for graduates looking for operation in rural areas.

“Rural and outstate Minnesota face a greater number of mental health challenges at the same time when they have a more difficult time and accessing services. So, programs like this are a great step forward in growing the behavioral health workforce in rural and outstate Minnesota,” said Shunkwiler.

Smith added, “The goal is to be able to not have that financial burden of the tuition and cost of that education get in the way of people seeking that career that we really need more people to follow through on these days.”

“We’ve had federal funding to reimburse student loans for a number of healthcare professions. But, this is the first that it’s exclusively looking at the mental health professional work force. So, it’s not new- it’s a tried and true concept- but it’s exciting to see that it’s singularly focusing on the mental health workforce,” added Shunkwiler.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Rural mental healthcare challenges and solutions
FILE -- Lt. Gov. Flanagan will host a roundtable with community leaders and parents in Fergus...
MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan to hold roundtable meeting highlighting affordable child care plans
Mankato residents make the best of the snow to beat the winter blues
Mankato residents make the best of the snow to beat the winter blues
First Step has worked with parents and families to address social factors that impact health --...
First Steps program marks 10 years of services