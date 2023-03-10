Woman hospitalized after Hwy 15 rollover

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle rolled over near Lafayette this morning.

First responders transported the driver to New Ulm Medical Center following the crash.

Her vehicle was the only one involved in the incident, which happened around 10 a.m. on Hwy. 15 near Cty. Rd. 8.

Responding sheriff’s deputies say the cause of the crash hasn’t been determined and that the woman had complained of spinal injuries.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.