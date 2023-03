ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Saints girls basketball team fell to the Marshall Tigers 61-45 in the section 2-3A championship game.

After leading 28-19 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Saints in the second half 42-17.

The Saints end the season with a 21-7 overall record.

