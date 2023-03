ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars boys basketball team defeated rival Mankato West 78-50 in the section 2-3A semifinals Saturday evening.

The Cougars will face Worthington for the section championship Thursday at Gustavus. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

