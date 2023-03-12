Minnesota State handles Ferris State to advance to CCHA championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Minnesota State men’s hockey team advanced to the CCHA championship game with a 7-2 rout of Ferris State in Saturday’s single-elimination semifinals match up inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The Mavericks were guided to victory by seven-different goal scorers while netminder Keenan Rancier made 19 saves.

Next up, MSU will host Northern Michigan in the CCHA championship game, next Saturday.

