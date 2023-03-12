Your Photos
Windy conditions for next few days

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Emily Merz
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST
After some snowfall today, which was fairly heavy in some areas, we are calming down as we go into the evening.

Scattered snow showers are expected to continue throughout the overnight tonight. With wind speeds increasing, blowing snow is a possibility through the rest of tonight and into tomorrow.

Tomorrow, scattered snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day. Accumulation is little or none, however with gusting winds up to 25mph, blowing snow is possible. Visibility is likely going to be reduced.

Going into this week, we will remain dry, with temperatures warming into the 40s. Wind speeds will continue to be stronger than normal, with gusts up to 30mph. Blowing snow is possible even though no new snow is expected to develop. Thursday and this weekend, we are watching a possible winter weather system. Since it is still a week away, weather models are not in much agreement yet. We will continue to provide updates as we get closer.

