Windy week ahead

Gusts up to 30mph likely
By Emily Merz
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re seeing scattered snow showers through this evening, with minimal accumulation. Winds are still fairly strong through the overnight.

With the high wind speeds, blowing snow is possible throughout the evening. Winds are expected to lessen as we get into the early morning hours Monday, however the winds will return Tuesday evening.

Dry conditions are expected through the beginning of this week. Temperatures are a little rollercoaster-like this week, as we see overnight temps in the single digits tomorrow night, but warming to the 40s by mid-week.

Thursday and through next weekend, we are watching a possible system that could bring a variety of precipitation types. As of now, the details are not certain, but it is a good idea to keep an eye on this. We will provide updates as we figure it all out!

Windy conditions will continue through next weekend. We could see gusts up to and exceeding 30 miles per hour, so keep an eye on those trash cans!

