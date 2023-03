Arrest made in Sibley County murder

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was arrested for a murder in Transit Township.

On Fri., Mar. 10, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Bauer, 46, of Winthrop, for the murder of Dennis Weitzenkamp, which occurred on September 20, 2022 in Transit township.

Bauer is expected to be charged with Second Degree murder.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

