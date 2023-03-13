Country artist Darius Rucker to perform in Dubuque this summer

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Darius Rucker will perform in Dubuque at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage during the 2023 Summer Concert Series.

Staff with the Casino made the announcement Monday, saying the former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman will perform with special guest Drew Green at 7:30 p.m. on July 13.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on March 17.

