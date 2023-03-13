Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fearless: Surviving a disaster

Gustavus Adolphus College alumni Kristin Johnson discusses her book "Fearless"
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Mar. 29, 1998 the St. Peter community was devastated by an EF-3 tornado.

A massive storm system produced 14 tornadoes, killing two people and injuring 21 others.

The tornado that hit St Peter destroyed more than 200 homes and businesses.

Driving through town, many don’t realize that such a disaster struck, but it sure left its mark on many people and the recovery efforts also left many inspired. A perfect example of this would be author and Gustavus Adolphus College alumni Kristin Johnson, who decided to write a book about it for middle school-aged students. This book is called “Fearless”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Parenting 101: Sibling Rivalry
Parenting 101: Sibling Rivalry
Sewing is a great way to enjoy oneself and create some cool, fun stuff.
Stitch Witchery: Sew what?!
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is estimated to affect up to five percent of the adult population. It...
Carpal Tunnel: The signs & when to get care
Gustavus Adolphus College alumni Kristin Johnson discusses her book "Fearless"
Fearless: Surviving a disaster