Fearless: Surviving a disaster

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Mar. 29, 1998 the St. Peter community was devastated by an EF-3 tornado.

A massive storm system produced 14 tornadoes, killing two people and injuring 21 others.

The tornado that hit St Peter destroyed more than 200 homes and businesses.

Driving through town, many don’t realize that such a disaster struck, but it sure left its mark on many people and the recovery efforts also left many inspired. A perfect example of this would be author and Gustavus Adolphus College alumni Kristin Johnson, who decided to write a book about it for middle school-aged students. This book is called “Fearless”

