A hint of spring; more rain & snow by late week

If the recent cold and snow have you dreaming of spring, I have a tiny bit of good news in the forecast for this week. There is also some bad news which is that the keywords there are “tiny bit.” The good news is that high temps will climb into the low 40s by midweek. Unfortunately, the start and end of this week will be cold. On top of that, we are tracking a potential spring storm system that could bring rain and snow by late week into the upcoming weekend. It’s still early, but as of now, it looks like some snow accumulation is possible.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s. Tonight will also be cold with temps dropping into the single digits to low teens by daybreak. The wind will shift to the south and increase tomorrow, which will help warm things up a bit. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 30s. Gusts from 25 to 35 mph will be possible Tuesday afternoon and night. That south wind will continue to warm things up on Wednesday as high as climb into the low to mid 40s.

We are watching a possible spring storm system that could bring rain on Thursday, rain transitioning to snow Thursday night and snow from Friday into Saturday. There is potential for some snow accumulation, but amounts will depend on the track of the system and when rain transitions to snow. It’s still early, but as of right now, it looks as though there could be some weather-related travel issues on Friday, Friday night into early Saturday. Stay with us for updates. The weather team will be watching this system closely. Unfortunately, after the system passes it looks like we will get another blast of cold, Arctic air that will keep our high temperatures 10 to 20 or more degrees below average through much of next weekend.

